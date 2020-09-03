It was inevitable. Come on, you knew it was inevitable. As soon as rumors of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer reboot surfaced from the internet, anyone familiar with the original certainly had visions of grandiose wood sides. For those not familiar with the old model, the Wagoneer endured for decades as the woody of all woodies, first with Kaiser and then with AMC. It finally went away in 1991 – four years after Chrysler took over. And now it’s back.

That is, it’s sort-of back. By that, we mean both the unofficial woody rendering and the actual Grand Wagoneer, since it's technically a concept vehicle. Abimelec Design wins the award for being quick on the draw in the woody Wagoneer rendering department, posting this glorious faux-wood SUV on Facebook just five hours after FCA revealed the concept. Well done, indeed.

And we aren't ashamed to admit that it looks absolutely perfect in white. The abundance of chrome with the shimmering white finish helps the wood applique really stand out. In such attire, there’s not just a retrotastic embrace happening here. It’s downright regal in a way that we haven’t seen from pretty much any other SUV. You like it too. It’s okay to admit it.

Are we a little too into this thing? Absolutely, but we’re also rather bored with cookie-cutter SUV styling these days, so perhaps a splash of wood is just what the Grand Wagoneer needs. In case you haven’t noticed, there are a bazillion SUV models to choose from, so going old school on a classic moniker could be the perfect formula to stand out in this crowd.

Of course, the Grand Wagoneer still needs to arrive. The vehicle Jeep debuted today is a three-row revival of the Wagoneer but it is a concept. However, it’s one that Jeep has already confirmed will go into production, both in Wagoneer and range-topping Grand Wagoneer trim. Look for the real deal to arrive in 2022.