Today, Jeep revealed a concept for a much-needed addition to its lineup – the Grand Wagoneer. It’ll be the pinnacle of the Wagoneer family, which will boast three rows of seats, tons of luxury and technology, and, according to a new report from Car and Driver, a hefty price tag.

The publication interviewed Jeep president Christian Meunier who said the standard Wagoneer would start at around $60,000 while the range-topping Grand-Wagoneer will reach six figures. That’s quite a spread, but it sounds as if Jeep is positioning the Wagoneer family to compete against several different competitors. According to Car and Driver, the Wagoneer is expected to compete against both Ford and Chevy, and Lincoln and Cadillac, like the Suburban and Navigator.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

53 Photos

Meunier told the magazine that both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer would be offered in short- and long-wheelbase layouts. Pair that with Jeep’s luxury ambitions, and it’s easy to understand the expansive price range. Those who do purchase the Grand Wagoneer should be quite delighted. While Jeep calls the Grand Wagoneer a concept, we’d wager it’s much closer to production-ready than the automaker wants us to know.

The concept features seven infotainment screens throughout, all running Uconnect 5, which Jeep says is five times faster than the current Uconnect 4 system. There’s a 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster, a dedicated 10.3-inch screen for the front passenger, a 12.1-inch upper infotainment screen, a 10.3-inch “comfort display,” a 10.3-inch rear center console display, and two 10.1-inch screens for each rear passenger. Sheesh.

The Wagoneer family will share its underpinnings with the Ram 1500, including powertrains, which means we should see the 1500’s eTorque mild-hybrid 5.7-liter V8 powertrain offered as an available option. There are also rumors FCA’s inline-six could debut on the Wagoneer. There could be plug-in hybrid tech added, too.

While the Grand Wagoneer that Jeep revealed today is just a concept, the price range is real. Production for the Wagoneer family is expected to begin next year, and it’ll be built at the automaker’s Warren, Michigan factory alongside the Ram 1500.