New car sales have most decidedly taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. However, people are still shopping, and while it’s extremely hard to track used-car sales, monitoring average prices is a bit easier. That’s what iSeeCars did in its latest study on the U.S. automotive market, and it looks like overall demand for used cars is strong.

Taking a deeper dive, the study analyzed close to one million used-car sales during July and August and uncovered which vehicles are more popular than others. Overall used-car prices increased approximately four percent in August as compared to July, but the vehicles featured in this top-ten list saw prices jump even further – in some cases, more than double the average.

Yes, that means you’ll likely pay more for these vehicles if you want one. However, if you already own something here, there’s a good chance of negotiating a higher trade-in value should you decide to upgrade. As expected, SUVs are dominant but there are some sedans and a few fun cars in the mix, too. Here’s how it breaks down, from worst to first.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

7.0 percent price increase

Curiously, Land Rover featured heavily on a recent list of vehicles that sit on dealer lots the longest. Perhaps that’s because sellers demand top-dollar, as this is the first of three Land Rovers on the list. The Evoque’s average selling price for August was $29,866, up $1,961 versus July.

Ford Mustang

7.2 percent price increase

The world's best-selling new sports car is obviously very popular on the used market in the States. Mustang prices rose $1,940 in August to an average of $28,715.

Volvo XC60

7.6 percent price increase

The plucky Swede doesn't garner considerable attention, but the XC60 is a much-loved crossover. Average selling prices increased $2,042 to reach $29,011.

BMW 7 Series

7.6 percent price increase

This is a curious entry on the list, because the 7 Series is notorious for plunging resale values in the used market. That could actually explain why it's here, with buyers seeking a smoking deal on a luxury sedan that normally starts at $86,000. At $45,213, a used 7 Series is roughly half the cost of a new one, but this price still represents a $3,209 increase from July.

BMW 4 Series

7.9 percent price increase

A similar new-versus-used methodoloy could fuel demand for secondhand 4 Series Bimmers. BMW fans could also be settling for used models to avoid the highly controversal styling of the new G22 era. In any case, the average 4 Series price was $28,064 in August, up $2,050.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

7.9 percent price increase

The second Land Rover on the list, the Discovery Sport sits on dealer lots for nearly four months on average. However, in August its average sale price rose to $28,839, an increase of $2,121.

Lexus RX 350

8.4 percent price increase

Curiously, you won't save much in the used market for the RX 350. MSRP starts around $45,000, but in August, used models were still selling for $35,055, up $2,707 versus July.

Volvo S60

8.6 percent price increase

Volvo's suave S60 sedan is a tantalizing secondhand find at a low price. The secret might be out though, as average selling prices in August increased by $1,829. Still, at $23,105, it's a tempting purchase.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

8.9 percent price increase

The largest month-over-month dollar increase goes to the Range Rover Sport at $4,226. It's also the most expensive vehicle on this list with an average selling price of $51,502. Percentage wise, however, it's beaten by an old American favorite that just won't die.

Dodge Challenger

9.0 percent price increase

Despite being well over a decade old, the Dodge Challenger enjoys seemingly endless popularity in the States. That's why used prices remain high, and in August that climbed to $32,163. Compared to July, it's an increase of $2,667. If you currently drive one and have a hankering for a newer model, stand your ground on trade-in negotiations. The dealer knows it will be a cakewalk to flip it for a quick profit.