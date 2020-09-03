All indicators show that Ford has hit a home run with the 2021 Bronco. The Dearborn automaker preserved the SUV's iconic boxy design with a modern twist, and the public has taken notice. The new Bronco also lets designers have fun hiding Easter eggs throughout the vehicle for eagled-eyed customers to discover. However, there's one small design detail that's intentionally hidden from sight.

Paul Wraith, the 2021 Bronco's chief designer, told Muscle Cars and Trucks about one hidden Easter Egg in an interview. Wraith said that it "puts a smile" on his face, but he wouldn't go further in explaining how one would find it. All we know is that "It's hidden from sight," which isn't that helpful considering Wraith's tremendous advantage in hiding these details. But that's how the game is played when you design the vehicle.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

53 Photos

The Bronco is no stranger to Easter eggs, either. There are small touches inside and out like the start-stop button on the dash has a design that mimics the headlights. Then there's the pull-out rear tray that's stamped like the original Bronco's tailgate – bold lines with blocky FORD branding justified to the right.

When the 2021 Bronco arrives next spring, it'll come in two- and four-door designs packing a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder producing 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque and a seven-speed manual as standard. A 10-speed auto is optional, as is a larger twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost making 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. However, you can't get the manual gearbox with the larger engine.

Easter eggs are great ways for automakers to have fun while adding a touch of personality to each model. They're rarely outright noticeable, and that's what makes them fun. Thanks to Wraith, we now know there's at least one more Easter Egg hidden somewhere on the Bronco, and we expect there are others that haven't been found yet. Happy hunting.