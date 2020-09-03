The 2021 Infiniti QX80 debuts with upgrades throughout the model range to make the SUV even more luxurious, and there are some re-named trim levels. Prices now start at $69,050, versus a base cost of $66,750 for the 2020 model year.

All trim levels of the 2021 QX80 now come with the new version Smart Rearview Mirror camera system. It now measures 9.6 inches in diameter and has a higher definition display. The rear-facing camera also gives drivers a wider field of view both horizontally and vertically. For improved visibility at night, the tech is able to reduce the flicker from LED headlights that are shining through the screen.

The entry-level Luxe comes with an updated Intelligent Cruise Control system, in addition to blind spot intervention, lane departure prevention, distance control assist, and rear seatbelt reminder.

The new Premium Select grade has more extensive luxury equipment. It gets a body with dark chrome and black highlights on the grille, fender vents, mirror caps, and tailgate strip. The cabin is available in a new Truffle Brown color, in addition to Graphite and Sahara Stone.

The new range-topping Sensory trim equips the exterior with 22-inch wheels and chrome mirror caps. It upgrades the interior with quilted, semi-aniline leather upholstery and Charcoal Burl wood trim. The headliner is the color Graphite Tricot. This grade of the SUV also comes with the Hydraulic Body Motion Control System that creates a smoother ride.

The powertrain carries over for 2021. A 5.6-liter V8 makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox available is a seven-speed automatic. Customers can select between rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts for the big SUV.