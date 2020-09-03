No matter which car wins, you can enjoy its sound.

The Lexus LFA ranks among the best sounding cars ever made thanks to a quick-revving, naturally aspirated V10 with engineering input from Yamaha. While a far more common vehicle, the V10-powered Audi R8 Spyder can make a sonorous song, too. In this video, we get to see how the pair perform in a drag race.

The Audi is the more powerful machine here. It's the latest version where the 5.2-liter V10 makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts or 620 metric horsepower) and 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of torque. It can get the Spyder to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds.

In comparison, the LFA has a 4.8-liter V10 making 553 hp (412 kW or 560 metric hp) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm). While less powerful than the Audi, the Lexus has a lower weight to help even the odds of winning the drag race. The automaker made just 500 units of the LFA from 2010 through 2012.

The drag race starts with a surprise. When the flag drops, the LFA gets away ahead of the Audi, which is a surprise since the R8 is all-wheel drive in comparison to the Lexus' rear-wheel-drive layout.

The R8 then starts pulling on the LFA. By around the half-way mark, it's actually in the lead. When the pair cross the finish line, the Audi is about a car-length ahead.

While not a victory, the LFA's performance at least deserves a tip of the cap. Its engineering dates back around a decade. With the age in mind, the Lexus does a very good job against the more modern Audi.

Source: Lovecars via YouTube