The reports from May last year were correct. Brabham has modified the BT62 race car to become street-legal “in selected markets” and the car you see in the gallery below is the final product. According to the automaker, it is still (nearly) as capable as the actual race car but can finally be driven on public roads.

Gaining the R suffix to reflect the transformation into a vehicle that can be driven on a regular basis, the BT62R comes equipped with a modified exhaust system that meets the restrictions for public use. There’s also an adjustable suspension and an optional air conditioner plus a heated windshield. A set of new Eagle F1 SuperSport tires and a modified aerodynamic package round off the changes.

“Launching the BT62R is a great achievement for the team at Brabham Automotive,” Dan Marks, CEO of Brabham Automotive, explains. “All the requisite design and engineering to turn the track BT62 into the road going BT62R has been done in-house by our team of engineers, which is a great testimony to their endeavor and expertise. This is a significant milestone for Brabham Automotive as we continue towards the launch of our next car, which will be a fully homologated road car. We will be making further announcements about this exciting next chapter in the coming months.”

The manufacturer promises “the highest-output, naturally aspirated V8 on the market.” It is a 5.4-liter V8 delivering a peak output of 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters) of torque. Obviously, the powertrain has received a modified engine mapping for use on public roads. Power reaches the wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox with standard paddle shifters.

The final touches that make the BT62R a truly road-legal and road-friendly machine include the addition of side mirrors and all the required lights for public use. There’s also a reverse camera that displays image on the configurable digital control panel. There’s no word on pricing and availability at this point.