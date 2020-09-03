It was only a couple of days ago when Peugeot gave the 3008 a mid-cycle facelift and now it’s doing the same for the slightly larger 5008 crossover featuring third-row seating. Naturally, the bold front fascia design we saw at the beginning of the week has been applied to the roomier version, which gets the same frameless grille extending underneath the headlights. The LED daytime running lights shaped like fangs stretch all the way down on the bumper to mirror other recent Peugeot models.

As a retro touch, the “5008” badge has been applied on the leading edge of the hood, while full LED headlights and taillights are installed on the higher trim levels. The GT and GT Pack models get their own front grille design along with a fresh set of 19-inch alloys in the case of the latter. These two variants can be optionally equipped with a Black Pack bringing an assortment of dark styling accents on the outside.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 5008 facelift

17 Photos

In the same vein as the 3008, its bigger brother gets the upgraded 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system working together with the digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. In addition, the revised Peugeot 5008 gets a driving mode selector as standard for the models equipped with the automatic transmission. It allows owners to pick from Normal, Sport, and Eco modes. There's also the Advanced Grip Control optimizing traction control with Normal, Snow, Mud, and Sand modes without actually being a 4x4 system.

In terms of tech, there’s everything from adaptive cruise control (with stop and go) to a night vision system, while the suite of safety features includes automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and lane position assist. Peugeot also throws in some high-end goodies like massaging seats and a 515-watt Focal sound system, along with a dual-pane sunroof and a handsfree tailgate are also available.

Powertrain choices include a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 130 horsepower and 230 Newton-meters (170 pound-feet) of torque and a four-cylinder 1.6-liter with 180 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). The lesser engine is hooked up to a six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic that comes as standard with the beefier engine.

On the diesel side, the 1.5-liter four-pot delivers 130 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) and works with both types of transmissions. Step up to the 2.0-liter diesel and you'll have access to 180 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) channeled to the road exclusively through the eight-speed auto.

Not that people shopping in this segment are particularly interested in performance, but the fastest of the bunch is the 180-hp gasoline model with a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h).

Much like the facelifted 3008, Peugeot will have the revised 5008 on sale in Europe late this year.