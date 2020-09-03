Approximately 10 months ago, Dodge revealed the Challenger Drag Pak as the fastest and most powerful Drag Pak so far. It was introduced during the 2019 SEMA show and was supposed to go on sale a few months later. However, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the market launch was delayed in July this year.

Now, in the first days of September, Dodge is happy to finally announce the actual market release of the vehicle. According to the manufacturer, customers can now contact the company to register for the opportunity to order an example of the drag race-focused car. Starting from September 9, order reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gallery: Dodge Challenger Drag Pak

19 Photos

“Our new Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is produced specifically for sportsman racers to secure and own bragging rights at the drag strip,” Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, comments “From the supercharged HEMI V8 power under the hood to the advanced suspension and chassis technologies and an all-new NHRA-certified roll cage, we can’t wait to give our loyal performance enthusiasts another purpose-built muscle car to carry the Mopar flag across the finish line first.”

Dodge has already announced it’ll produce just 50 examples of the machine, which is essentially a race car made by Mopar especially for drag races. The official MSRP is $143,485 and production is scheduled to begin “in the first quarter of 2021.” We expect those who place an order to get their hands on the car no later than March or April next year.

“This is the quickest, fastest, and most powerful Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak we’ve ever built,” Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars at Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat, adds. “And, 50 members of the Brotherhood are going to be able to buy this 7-second turn-key race car right from their local Dodge dealer.”