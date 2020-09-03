The battle of dinosaur sounding truck names is definitely on with the arrival of the 2021 Ram TRX, although Ram confirmed that it wasn't named after the prehistoric reptile.

Despite the exorbitant price tag, the Raptor fighter was seriously attractive to early buyers. With all 702 units of TRX Launch Editions sold out within three hours, calling it a hit would be an understatement.

Now, those who ordered the V8-powered Ram 1500 would have to do something apart from waiting for their much-awaited truck. Based on this video posted by Instagram user hydrotrx, it looks like the Ram TRX's cold start would be a loud one, revealing an exhaust note that will surely resonate in a tight neighborhood. If you're among those hopeful owners, you might want to start giving your neighbors a heads up – it won't be pleasant for them whenever you start your truck in the morning.

This exhaust note and idle sound is quite expected, thought. With a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 residing under its hood, that deep rumble shouldn't surprise anyone. Still, better let your neighbors know what they will be dealing with soon.

Just in case you need to be reminded, the 2021 Ram TRX is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes up to 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the same mill that powers FCA's muscle cars but less powerful because of the longer intake and exhaust paths.

Again, if you're among those waiting for their Ram TRX, you still have time to let your neighborhood buddies know. FCA promised first deliveries of the TRX to commence by the end of the year.