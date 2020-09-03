Labor Day is fast approaching and as always, car brands are throwing in great deals in celebration of the nationwide event. While we previously reported great deals on the outgoing Ford F-150 in the list of best Labor Day deals, it turns out that there's even more.

As reported by Ford Authority, there are several cash discounts on the F-150 that vary per city and trim level. The biggest of which is the $10,185 discount on all XLT SuperCrew 4×2 models in Miami, with the condition that the truck should come with a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine, Navigation & Luxury Chrome/Sport Packages.

Other deals reported by Ford Authority include a $7,750 cash discount on all XLT models in New York City; $4,750 and $2,500 cash discounts on XLT and XL models, respectively, in Detroit; and $4,500 total discount on XLT models and a $2,250 discount on XL models bought in Los Angeles.

These are samples only, so you might want to contact a Ford dealership near you to check which one applies to your location. As these are Labor Day deals, all of which will expire on September 8, 2020.

Apart from the cash discounts, Ford also offers zero percent interest financing on all 2020 F-150 models. The F-150 Raptor and models equipped with a 3.0-liter PowerStroke diesel engine aren't part of the cash discount offerings, though.

A bit of precaution, as well. Residency restrictions apply and some customers may not qualify for the discount. With that said, it's safer to clarify with the dealers any underlying restrictions before proceeding with your purchase.