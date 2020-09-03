Jeep’s mission to electrify its entire lineup continues today with the 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. It joins the Renegade and Compass 4xe models that began arriving at European showrooms this summer. But the addition of two electric motors doesn’t quell the Wrangler 4xe’s off-road ambitions – it still earns the brand’s coveted Trail Rated badge. Now, though, it can tackle those tricky off-road trails silently.

Jeep pairs FCA’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that sits under the second-row of seats. The plug-in hybrid system produces a total of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s more torque than the 442 lb-ft available with the Wrangler’s EcoDiesel engine.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

71 Photos

The powertrain features three drive modes: Hybrid, Electric, and eSave. The first two do what their names advertise. The Hybrid mode is the default, using battery power first before adding power from the gasoline engine. The Electric mode allows silent, pure electric operation until the battery reaches its minimum charge, at which point the 2.0-liter engine engages. The system allows for up to 25 miles of pure-electric driving. The final mode is eSave, where the driver can save the battery charge for use later.

Regenerative braking is part of the 4xe package, and Jeep gives drivers some freedom in controlling how it operates. When four-wheel-drive is engaged, regenerative braking happens at all four corners. There’s also a Max Regen feature that allows for regenerative braking when the vehicle registers zero throttle inputs.

Save Thousands On A New Jeep Wrangler MSRP $ 29,540 MSRP $ 29,540 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

When the 2021 Wrangler 4xe arrives at US dealerships in early 2021, which is when China and Europe will also get the SUV, it’ll be available in three trims: 4xe, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe. The base 4xe and Sahara 4xe both come with full-time four-wheel-drive systems, front and rear Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, and an available Trac-Loc limited-slip differential.

Jump up to the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, and customers will get to enjoy the Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, a 77.2:1 crawl ratio, electric sway-bar disconnect, and more. The Trail Rated badge guarantees a host of rugged Jeep upgrades like skid plates, tow hooks, and up to 30 inches of water fording.

Jeep is working hard to remind customers this Wrangler is no different than the rest, offering a comprehensive list of aftermarket parts for the Wrangler 4xe. Jeep designed a 2.0-inch lift kit for the hybrid Wrangler. Other upgrades include off-road bumpers, rock rails, bead-lock-capable wheels, and much more. Jeep will also offer a 240-volt at-home EV wall charger.

Distinguishing the 2021 Wrangler 4xe from the rest of the Wrangler lineup are new Electric Blue color cues. It’s a color featured on the tow hooks and Jeep and Trail Rated badges, and it outlines the hood's Rubicon branding. A handful of Easter eggs also get the blue shade. The blue theme moves inside with Electric Blue stitching.

Jeep hasn’t released any pricing information for the 2021 Wrangler 4xe. However, looking at the other 4xe models available in Europe, customers should expect a sizable price increase over the entry-level four-door Wrangler’s $32,000 starting price. We should expect official pricing information closer to the SUV’s on-sale date.