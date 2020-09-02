This is quite a departure from the current Tucson.
The new generation of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson debuts on September 14 at 8:30 PM EDT (September 15 at 12:30 AM GMT). Ahead of the unveiling, the automaker is releasing images to tease the new crossover's look, and the shots indicate the model has a major styling overhaul on the way.
The new Tucson has a fascinating face due to a grille with an array of trapezoidal elements, and the ones on the outside actually illuminate to create the daytime running lights. Spy shots tell us that the openings in the corners of the fascia are where the headlights are located.
Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Tucson teasers
Along the sides, there's a chrome molding that follows the roofline and picks up the shape of the rear pillar. The 19-inch wheels feature a complex, asymmetrical design with spokes and chunky sections around the rim.
A red LED runs the entire width of the back, and the tail lamps integrate into it. A silver lower fascia appears to pick up the color from the strip that runs along the rear pillars. The designers also hide the rear window wiper to create a cleaner design.
Depending on the region, Hyundai will offer the Tucson in one of two wheelbase lengths. The longer version will be available in China, Korea, and the United States. The shorter layout will be available in Europe and the Middle East.
Hyundai is also showing off the high-tech, new Tucson's cabin. Although, this appears to be a rendering rather than actual photos like on the outside. The instrument cluster is now a digital display, and there's a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen on the angled center stack. It appears to have a flying buttress layout by featuring an open area behind the controls.
Hyundai's teaser doesn't offer details about any changes for the new Tucson's powertrain range. Those details should arrive during the debut, though.
All-New Hyundai Tucson Adds Revolutionary Redesign
The all-new Hyundai Tucson is the first C-SUV in its class to be available in both short and long wheelbases, depending on the region, to meet diverse market needs
Tucson’s dynamic exterior design is highlighted by cutting-edge jewel-like surfaces, including Parametric Hidden Lights that create a unique first impression
The C-SUV’s inviting INTERSPACE seamlessly blends sensuous forms with harmoniously integrated technology, including 10.25-inch touchscreen
SEOUL, September 3, 2020 – Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first images of its all-new 2021 Hyundai Tucson. The unveiling highlighted the new C-SUV’s dynamic jewel-like exterior and high-tech ‘INTERSPACE’ that evokes a futuristic boutique hotel. The images hint at innovative features befitting Tucson’s signature boldness and pioneering spirit.
The all-new Tucson’s world premiere press conference will be online streaming around the world on September 15th at 9:30 a.m. KST. The livestream, a teaser video and images are available at hyundai.com and Hyundai’s social media channels.
For its fourth generation, Hyundai took the all-new Tucson to the next level of automotive design, making it the first C-SUV in its class to be available in two different dimensions, while sharing the same name. A long-wheelbase variant goes to the U.S., China, and Korea, while the short-wheelbase model goes to Europe and the Middle East.
“The all-new Tucson is not just evolutionary, but revolutionary since everything except for its name has been newly designed,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and head of Global Design Center. “Ultimately, this makes the new Tucson the most exciting and innovative mainstream C-SUV out there. Its next-level design, technologies and packaging deliver a welcome jolt to ordinary ideas of what a compact crossover can or should be, raising the game yet again.”
A jewel-like exterior that makes a strong first impression
The all-new Tucson’s advanced exterior styling expresses what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’ with kinetic jewel-like surface details that will have people doing a double take. Parametric Hidden Lights provide a strong first impression. These signature DRLs (daytime running lights) are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like grille, only revealed when turned on.
Overall, the new Tucson’s body is bigger and wider than previous generation models, offering a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a slinky coupé-like character. From the side, angular body panels offer yet another interpretation of parametric design. Chiseled surfaces create a striking contrast between sleek silhouette and masculine wedge, suggesting forward motion even when standing still. Taut athletic shapes seamlessly merge into angular wheel arches where 19-inch alloy wheels provide a powerful and dynamic stance.
Chrome DLO molding follows the arch of Tucson’s graceful roofline, drawing the eye to the steep rake of the aerodynamic rear hatch where aggressively angled taillamps reinforce the feeling of powerful momentum. The wide tail lamps and hidden light details continue the parametric theme, while a glass-type emblem and hidden wiper create a super clean surface.
An ‘INTERSPACE’ with an integrated interface
Getting into the all-new Tucson’s spacious interior, or INTERSPACE, is like entering a neatly organized room where everyday concerns disappear, not unlike the feeling of a modern boutique hotel where your comfort and convenience are the utmost priority. In the new Tucson, space, technology and information intersect harmoniously.
The evolution of Tucson’s interior layout led to a lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing for a decluttered surface. Layered, sensuous forms reinforce the feeling of openness. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends seamlessly with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a mighty waterfall. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered premium surface materials in complementary neutral tones.
The full-touch display—home to navigation, ventilation and infotainment controls—demonstrates how technology can be seamlessly integrated to provide an ergonomic, advanced user interface, including convenient voice control. This approach to technology integration reaches its apex with the top-trim model’s 10.25-inch full-touch navigation screen. Ambient mood lighting adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness and integrated steer-by-wire system further enhance Tucson’s premium spatial experience.
