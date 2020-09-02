At long last, the Audi RS6 Avant is no longer a forbidden fruit. To coincide with the super wagon’s much-awaited arrival in North America, the Four Rings is introducing a special edition that harkens back to where it all started – the RS2 Avant. The speedy family car built by Porsche with a lot of bits and pieces developed by the Zuffenhausen marque represents the origins of Audi’s go-faster models.

While the modern-day equivalent of the short-lived RS2 is technically the RS4 Avant, the smaller of the two performance wagons is sadly not available stateside. The new Tribute Edition is based on the RS6 and takes cues from the iconic five-cylinder machine of the mid-1990s by adopting a similar Nogaro Blue paint. It’s combined with black design accents for the front grille, side blades, roof rails, and black roof rails, while the mirror caps are painted in the main body color.

It rides on 22-inch wheels with red-painted steel brake calipers providing a contrasting effect while matching the RS6 badging. The retro touches have a correspondent on the inside where the Denim blue stitching continues the Nogaro Blue theme of the exterior. The same Denim blue shade has also been applied on the leather-wrapped lower panels of the Valcona S Sport seats as well as on the RS floor mats.

While the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is carried over from the standard RS6 with 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, Audi is installing the sports exhaust system as standard equipment for a beefier soundtrack. To sweeten the pot, the Ingolstadt-based marque is adding the Driver Assistance package with adaptive cruise control featuring side assist. In addition, the Executive package is part of the deal and encompasses a head-up display, soft-closing doors, heated rear seats, and extended leather throughout the interior. As a final touch, Audi throws in the Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Limited to 25 cars, the 2021 RS6 Avant Tribute Edition costs $136,800 (plus $1,045 destination charge) and Audi is already taking orders. It is $27,800 more expensive than a base RS6, but the premium is justified to some extent once you factor in all the standard equipment that otherwise would cost you extra on a regular RS6.

The sound system alone is a $4,900 option, while the Driver Assistance and Executive packages are worth a combined $4,750. Those wheels are an additional $1,500, and you’ll pay the same amount for the sports exhaust and side assist system. Of course, the exclusive paint job is the main reason why the Tribute Edition costs nearly as much as a fully loaded RS6.