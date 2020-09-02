Today’s the day, folks. At long last, Mercedes is unveiling the hotly anticipated S-Class (W223) to raise the bar even higher in the luxury segment. While crossovers and SUVs are all the rage these days, the S-Class remains the most important model for Daimler and the quintessential flagship model to carry the sought-after pointed star.

The extensive teaser campaign in the build-up to the world premiere has provided a full picture of the completely transformed interior that basically won’t have anything in common with the W222’s cabin. At the same time, our numerous batches of spy shots have revealed the exterior styling will not represent a major departure from the outgoing model, although there will be a few changes. Examples include the pop-out door handles and the wide taillights similar to those of the CLS, E-Class facelift, and other recent Mercedes models.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes S-Class final spy shots

10 Photos

Offered with three different wheelbases, the next-generation Mercedes S-Class will be bigger than the model it replaces and will add four-wheel steering to drastically reduce the turning circle. It will sit on the second-gen MRA platform and will benefit from an aerodynamically improved body reducing the drag coefficient to only 0.22 for better efficiency.

Depending on the market, Mercedes will sell its range-topper with a variety of powertrains, as small as four-cylinder units in China, and as large as the Maybach-reserved V12 (now with AWD). There will also be diesels, plug-in hybrids, plus the EQS serving as the electric equivalent of the S-Class with a swoopy design.

Much like every other S-Class before it, the W223 will usher in new technologies for the brand that will trickle down to lesser models later this decade. The front airbag for rear passengers is one of them, and so is the head-up display with support for augmented reality. It’s unclear whether the 12.8-inch touchscreen will be implemented in other models, but we’ve seen spy shots of the next C-Class featuring a similar portrait-oriented display, albeit in a smaller size.

Mercedes’ decision to cut back on traditional controls by reducing the number of mechanical buttons and switches by 27 could be a sign of things to come for other models. OLED tech has been confirmed on the inside where the driver will have access to the most advanced voice assistant to date, now with support for 27 languages.

We will learn everything there is to know about the new S-Class very soon as the livestream is set to start at 8 AM EDT / 12 PM GMT. As a reminder, Mercedes recently announced plans to discontinue the Coupe and Convertible, meaning the S-Class will effectively become a sedan-only affair.