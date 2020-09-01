Be honest with yourself. You knew this would happen. Hennessey already performed a 6x6 conversion on the Ford F-150 Raptor, giving birth to the Hennessey VelociRaptor. When the current-generation Chevrolet Silverado debuted, Hennessey was quick on the draw with the Goliath 6x6. So is this bonkers TRX called Mammoth really a surprise?

Before answering that question, you should know that Hennessey is infusing its crazy six-wheeler with a bit more power than the others. The Ram TRX already has 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) straight from the factory, so how much more can Hennessey get from the supercharged Hellcat V8? Since you've no doubt seen our headline, you know the answer is 1,200 hp (895 kW) all total. But actually, you're wrong. Wait, what?

Hennessey's conversion from Ram TRX to Mammoth 6x6 actually nixes the stock 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 completely. Instead, the Texas tuner will install a 426 cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hellephant V8 crate engine from Mopar, which instantly ups the ante to 1,000 hp (745 kW) literally out of the box. Beyond that, Hennessey will tune the supercharged engine to develop the full 1,200 ponies advertised. When completed, it will be the most powerful truck Hennessey has ever created.

In addition, the Hennessey team will further modify the TRX suspension for off-road duties. Though with the truck already a capable off-roader from the factory, we suspect the crux of the changes will involve handling the extra weight from the 6x6 conversion. The Mammoth will also come with exterior modifications and special interior trim; everything needed to feel extra special in a truck that already garners more attention than a drunk celebrity on-camera at an Oscars after-party.

"We are very excited about the Ram TRX," said the company's founder and CEO John Hennessey. "Mammoth 6X6 powered by a 1,200-hp Hellephant motor is just a completely ridiculous idea, which is exactly why we are doing this. We are only going to build three examples which will likely make this the most exclusive and most expensive truck we’ve ever built."

Yes, you read that right. Only three monster Mammoths are planned, and since the TRX isn't even available yet, it will probably be a while before one is complete. As for price, a specific figure isn't mentioned but the Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 goes for no less than $375,000. To claim the most-expensive title, pricing will need to start there.