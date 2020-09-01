Ford F-150 SVT Raptor. Ram 1500 TRX. And now … the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2? We’ve been talking about a Silverado ZRX for some time, but ZR2 could be the badging we see when the General’s full-size, high-performance off-roader finally reaches showrooms. And now, we have some potential details on what all that will entail.

The rumor comes from a new report at Muscle Cars & Trucks, which claims to have an inside scoop on the truck’s development. It’s not unsubstantiated either, as a curiously badass Silverado “tactical concept” was just posted to the official Instagram account for General Motors Design. The information also lines up with previous rumors we’ve heard regarding the truck’s tweaked suspension, but apparently, ZR2 has better brand equity than ZRX. We can't argue with that.

Whether it's called ZR2 or ZRX, Chevrolet is in dire need of a competitor for the F-150 Raptor and 1500 TRX. Having one with bonkers styling that can stand out from the crowd might be even better. We doubt it will look as crazy as this tactical concept, but could there be some hints in this image?

So, what will a Silverado ZR2 be like underneath the skin? According to the report, we pretty much saw the truck last year at SEMA. It sailed under the radar because it was unveiled as a Chad Hall racing truck, but its upgraded underpinnings are allegedly the Silverado ZR2’s foundation. That means Multimatic DSSV dampers with a slightly higher ride height, locking differentials front and rear, ZR2-specific front and rear bumpers for better approach/departure angles, skid plates, and aggressive off-road tires to complete the look.

One thing the report says you won’t find on the ZR2 is crazy horsepower. We’ve heard rumors that GM is working on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 for its Chevrolet and GMC truck line, but that apparently won’t be part of the ZR2’s package – initially anyway. At launch, it will likely offer the same 6.2-liter V8 you can get right now. It develops 420 horsepower, so the truck won’t be slow by any means. But with Ram offering 702 hp for the TRX and Ford reportedly going even further with a version of the Shelby GT500’s 760-hp engine, the ZR2 will be significantly outgunned.

Perhaps playing into Chevrolet’s favor is the timeframe for the off-roader. Coronavirus has delayed vehicle development throughout the auto industry, and as such, the ZR2 is reportedly now on the docket for the 2023 model year. If that holds true, the truck will launch after the modest Silverado refresh coming next year. It also gives engineers time to dig a bit deeper on a supercharged engine option, or depending on how well the TRX and new Raptor sell, time to reevaluate the need for such power.