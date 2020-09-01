You're driving along the road and see blue and red lights flashing in your rearview mirror. Looking down reveals that you're doing a bit over the speed limit, and your stomach drops because you know a ticket is in your imminent future. This is an experience that every motorist dreads.

Now, a study from Insurify looks at the stats and figures out the vehicles whose drivers are most likely to incur a speeding violation. On average, they find that 11.28 percent of drivers have received a ticket. The top-ten models for receiving a ticket run the gamut from small hatchabcks to heavy-duty trucks.

Hyundai Veloster

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 14.48 Percent

The Veloster is a small, somewhat quirky hatchback that's available in a wide array of specifications. Buyers can get it with 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts), 201 hp (150 kW), or 275 hp (205 kW) for the range-topping N model. Unfortunately, Insurify's data doesn't tell us which of these is most likely to be speeding.

Subaru Impreza

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 14.66 percent

With 152 hp (113 kW), the Subaru Impreza seems like an odd entry on this list of speeding vehicles. It's not particularly sporty or powerful. Owners apparently have no problem breaking the speed limit with them, though.

Infiniti G37

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 14.72 Percent

The Infiniti G37 is the first of several retired vehicles on this list of speeders. It debuted for the 2007 model year and briefly became the Q40 before going away for the 2015 model year. Given the car's age, many of them are probably now in the hands of the second or even third owner. As prices fall, younger people are more easily able to purchase the premium sedan, and these folks are statistically more likely to speed.

Dodge Dart

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 14.86 Percent

The Dodge Dart went away after the 2016 model year, but it still made this list. The sedan isn't particularly powerful, either, with engines making between 160 hp (119 kW) and 184 hp (137 kW). Plenty of owners are apparently pushing these cars to illegal speeds based on this study, though.

6. Ram 2500

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 15.32 Percent

At least in certain parts of the country, there's a stereotype for heavy-duty pickup drivers that they can be among the more aggressive traffic on the road. Whether or not this is accurate, Insurify's study at least suggests that Ram 2500 owners might be more likely to have a leadfoot. This is also the only truck to make this ranking.

5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 15.35 Percent

Here's a surprise entry. The four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is not a performance vehicle, at least in an on-road sense. The most powerful currently available engine is a V6 making 285 hp (213 kW). Despite not being a muscle machine, enough owners are speeding in this SUV for 15.35 percent of them to get a ticket.

4. Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 15.75 Percent

Available from the 2010 to 2016 model year, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a rear-wheel-drive performance coupe that's available with turbocharged four-cylinder and naturally aspirated V6 engines. If you're looking for cheap speed, this vehicle could be a good choice, and these stats suggest quite a few owners are pushing them a little too hard on the road.

3. Volkswagen GTI

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 16.92 Percent

The Volkswagen GTI is the prototypical hot hatch. It also happens to be one of the few models available in this segment in the US as automakers put a greater emphasis on crossovers. The new iteration of the venerable vehicle arrives in America for the 2022 model year, which gives a new generation of people a chance to speed in them.

2. Scion FR-S

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 19.09 Percent

Insurify specifically says that this entry applies to the Scion FR-S, which was last available for the 2016 model year. These vehicles are old enough that they could have passed through a few owners and may have trickled down into becoming financially accessible to younger, less experienced motorists who would be more likely to speed. The FR-S became the Toyota 86 after the Scion brand went away.

1. Subaru WRX

Percentage of drivers with a speeding violation: 20.12 Percent

The Subaru WRX is the only vehicle on this list where over a fifth of drivers has a speeding ticket. Like a lot of other machines on this list, the WRX has a lot of appeal among young people who might succumb to the temptation to push the all-wheel-drive sedan to velocities that the law frowns upon. A new generation reportedly arrives for the 2022 model year.