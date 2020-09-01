Friends, this video is barely one minute long, but it could be the coolest car video you see today. That’s because everyone loves fish-out-of-water stories, and in the automotive realm, you can’t get further from the water than a high-riding SUV going full send around the Nürburgring.

There’s no doubt this Range Rover is giving everything its got in the name of research and development. While some models from Land Rover are aimed at taming tarmac, our sources believe this is the standard Range Rover that would prefer softer, looser surfaces at slower speeds. This is actually the same test vehicle we saw on camera earlier in August, fitted with a roll cage for unknown reasons. Then again, if we were piloting a tall prototype SUV at breakneck speeds on a track with more blind corners than Stevie Wonder’s house, we’d want a roll cage too.

We previously reported this prototype likely didn’t have a V8, based on the exhaust layout. This video suggests otherwise, as we hear a very deep V8 growl amid the agonizing howl of tires. The question is, what kind of V8 are we hearing? Rumors suggest the current supercharged 5.0-liter V8 will disappear in favor of BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter mill. It’s one of many possible powertrain changes, as Land Rover takes its Range Rover into new territory with a completely new Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform. It will be capable of supporting internal-combustion powertrains as well as hybrid and fully electric systems.

Size-wise, the new platform should keep the Range Rover’s current dimensions primarily intact. From what we can see through the camouflage, exterior styling will be an evolution of the SUV’s familiar shape. The interior should be awash with technology that supports both on-road comfort and off-road capability, though the extent of autonomous systems isn’t yet known.

We’re not expecting a full reveal anytime soon. Current chatter suggests the new Range Rover will debut later in 2021 as a 2022 model.