The BMW X7 went on sale in the US in March 2019, but BMW is already preparing to update it. New spy photos show a partially camouflaged X7 hiding the changes made to the front and rear fascias. Seeing a test vehicle this soon after it initially went on sale isn’t surprising as automakers shorten the period between refreshes. However, the X7 spied here is in the early stages of development, and we don’t expect it to debut until 2022.

When it does arrive, it’ll wear an all-new face. Even with the camouflage, we can spot the wider grille, reworked lower bumper, new headlights that sit lower than the current units, and a redesigned hood. It’s a substantial update, borrowing styling elements from the refreshed 2020 7 Series, which features the wider grille similar to the one on the X7 test vehicle. At the rear, there aren’t as many changes. There’ll be reworked taillight graphics and tweaked rear bumper design.

Gallery: BMW X7 Spy Photos

15 Photos

The interior won’t get a substantial overhaul, though there could be some changes. BMW rearranged the X7’s options for 2021 due to difficulties with suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic, so those may get another reshuffling for the updated version. There should be updates to the powertrains, too. There are rumors BMW is developing an electric X7 with a hydrogen range extender, though that remains a rumor. BMW could even add hybrid power, though the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 should carry over with minor updates.

The BMW X7 was the automaker’s answer to the Mercedes GLS. Neither are cheap, with the 2019 X7 arriving with a starting price of $74,895. And it’s easy to take that price above the six-figure mark. The refreshed X7 is in an early stage of development, and we expect the SUV has at least another year of testing ahead of it before BMW things about revealing it. Stay tuned for more.