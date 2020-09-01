Hide press release Show press release

2021 MAZDA6: STANDING OUT FROM ITS CLASS

September 1, 2020

New wireless Apple CarPlay now available

Added Carbon Edition provides an even stronger opportunity to stand out with exclusive color scheme and styling

2021 Mazda6 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $24,325 and will arrive at dealerships later this month

IRVINE, Calif. (Sept. 1, 2020) – From its distinctive styling and crafted interior to its engaging driving dynamics, the Mazda6 delivers an appeal unlike other midsize sedans. A long list of advanced technologies and safety features conveys a quiet confidence. The new Carbon Edition furthers the Mazda6’s individuality and helps reflects the owner’s discerning tastes. Mazda North American Operations today announces the 2021 Mazda6 will arrive in dealerships later this month.

The 2021 Mazda6 Sport now comes standard with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities. To deliver a smooth driving experience, the Mazda6 is equipped with a standard Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine capable of 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque on either regular (87 octane) or premium (93 octane) fuel, paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift and sport modes, G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive. The full suite of i-Activsense safety features, which includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are all standard. Inside, occupants can enjoy the Mazda Connect infotainment system with eight-inch full color, touch screen display, six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, two USB inputs, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cloth seats, dual-zone climate control, push button start, remote keyless entry and electronic parking brake. Additional standard premium features that provide convenience and style include automatic on/off headlights, High Beam Control, rain sensing windshield wipers, rearview camera, LED headlight with auto-leveling, LED taillights and 17-inch gun metallic aluminum alloy wheels.

Mazda6 Touring upgrades to leatherette-trimmed seats, heated front seats, six-way power driver’s seat with manual lumbar support, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System, power moonroof, 19-inch gun metallic aluminum alloy wheels, two rear seat USB charging ports and rear air conditioning vents.

Focused on authentic and enriching experiences, the Mazda6 Grand Touring boasts the responsive Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine, which can generate a robust 320 lb-ft of torque and 250 horsepower with premium (93 octane) fuel or 310 lb-ft of torque and 227 horsepower with regular (87 octane) fuel. A new turbo badge is also added to the trunk to help identify the powertrain. New for 2021, the Mazda6 Grand Touring will feature wireless Apple CarPlayTM – a first for the brand. This trim level also adds Bose® 11-speaker premium audio, SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial subscription, auto-diming rearview mirror with Homelink, heated door mirrors with driver’s side auto-dimming and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Mazda6 Grand Touring Reserve incorporates many premium features typically found in luxury midsize sedans. These include features such as a windshield-projected, full-color Active Driving Display head-up unit, Adaptive Front-lighting System, black or Parchment leather-trimmed seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, automatic power folding door mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, eight-way power and memory driver’s seat with power lumbar support and six-way power passenger’s seat. Traffic Sign Recognition is available with the optional Mazda Navigation System accessory installed. The styling is enhanced with a sophisticated, yet sporty 19-inch bright silver finish aluminum alloy wheels, LED signature headlights and a rear lip spoiler.

New this year, the Carbon Edition shares similar features to the Mazda6 Grand Touring Reserve and adds unique styling to encourage fans to go against the grain. The Carbon Edition features Polymetal Gray exterior paint, gloss black rear lip spoiler, gloss black door mirrors and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has red leather seats with black cross stitching and black hairline interior accents on the dash and door panels. The dash and center console armrest add red stitching to help bring the color scheme together.

The top-trim Mazda6 Signature is an aspirational trim level that exemplifies Mazda designers’ abilities to create an uncompromised blend of premium styling, dynamic performance and intuitive amenities. The elegant design starts with the gunmetal front grille and leads to the sophisticated interior, available in either Parchment or Deep Chestnut Nappa leather, adorned with authentic Japanese Sen wood and gilded UltraSuede interior accents. A 360º View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, seven-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display, Mazda Navigation System, Traffic Sign Recognition and SiriusXM three-year Traffic and Travel Link subscription add to the convenience and safety of the Mazda6 Signature. The black headliner, auto-dimming frameless rearview mirror with Homelink, gunmetal front grille, LED ambient lights and unique stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel complete the heightened look and feel.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA6 IS AS FOLLOWS:

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

