Ever since the Volkswagen Group bought Skoda in the 1990s, the modus operandi has been the same – introduce the VW model first and then the equivalent Skoda. In a surprising move, the Enyaq iV is debuting in the coming hours, ahead of the ID.4., which will celebrate its world premiere on September 23. Extensively teased and previewed by last year’s Vision iV concept, Skoda’s first electric SUV is a big deal for the brand in more ways than one.

For starters, it marks the Czech brand’s return to its rear-wheel-drive roots as the Enyaq iV versions equipped with a single electric motor will adopt a RWD layout. Step up to the dual-motor AWD configuration and Skoda will sell you a hot RS derivative with 302 horsepower to serve as the company’s most powerful production model ever.

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV teasers

57 Photos

The Mladá Boleslav marque has been surprisingly generous with details regarding the technical specifications, announcing it would offer three battery sizes. The base 55-kWh pack will have 211 miles (340 kilometers) of WLTP-certified range, followed by a larger 62-kWh pack rated at 242 miles (390 km), and the 82-kWh battery that will last for 311 miles (500 kilometers) between charges.

Many teaser images and spy shots leave little to the imagination regarding the exterior and interior design of what will be a family-oriented SUV. The Enyaq iV will have the largest infotainment display ever installed in a Skoda, with the tablet-styled touchscreen sticking out from the dashboard measuring a generous 13 inches.

There’s more to come from Skoda when it comes to electrification as the Czech brand will have more than 10 iV models on sale by the end of 2022. The Enyaq iV will join the fully electric Citigo and plug-in hybrid versions of the Octavia and Superb, with the forthcoming Kodiaq likely to get a charging port as well. These aren’t the only “green” Skodas as the company also sells Scala and Octavia G-Tec running on compressed natural gas (CNG).

The livestream will start at 12:40 PM EDT / 4:40 PM GMT.