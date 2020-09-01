Bentley has reached a production milestone this year. Crewe has handcrafted its 40,000th Flying Spur since the revival of the nameplate in 2005. While the luxury four-door was born with a different name, initially called the Continental Flying Spur, Bentley has kept its defining traits as a flagship sedan.

The announcement of this milestone came with a green version of the Flying Spur coming out of Crewe, the 40,000th unit from the factory.

Gallery: 40,000th Bentley Flying Spur Made

9 Photos

A bit of a trivia about the Flying Spur. According to Bentley, each bespoke sedan needed more than 100 hours to build through the hands of a skilled workforce made up of designers, engineers, and craftsmen. The production is 250 strong, assembling the model completely by hand.

After the process, the car goes through hundreds of quality tests. It then gets shipped to one of the 68 countries where Bentley operates.

Out of the 40,000 units that have been produced, 50 percent were shipped to the United States and China – the British marque’s biggest markets. The other half was delivered to the other parts of the world: 40 percent went to Europe, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, while 10 percent don’t go far away from home in the U.K.

The history of the Flying Spur dates back to 1959 as a special version of the Bentley S2, but it wasn’t until 2005 when Bentley revived the name as a full-fledged four-door version of the Continental GT. In 2013, Bentley dropped Continental from its name, moving forward as a model line of its own and now as the new flagship model for the British automaker.

The Bentley Flying Spur is now on its third-generation model, built from the ground up, representing the latest British craftsmanship.