The debut of any all-new Mercedes Benz is generally a big deal, but that's especially true for the S-Class. It's arguably the global leader when it comes to luxury and technology in an automobile, and we’re on the cusp of seeing the next-generation finally revealed. That happens on Wednesday, September 2, just two days as of this article. But the S-Class teaser campaign from Mercedes continues today, likely for the last time.

We've seen plenty of S-Class teasers, S-Class spy shots, and we've heard all kinds of S-Class rumors. Despite this, there's still much we don't know about the big flagship sedan. This new teaser video is something of a summary, focusing not on a specific aspect but giving us glimpses both inside and outside, front, side, and rear. We see the fantastic new LED exterior lighting, the gigantic center infotainment screen, the digital instrument cluster, quilted leather reclining rear seats, even the key fob. Think of it as a greatest hits teaser compilation before the big day.

One thing we don't have full disclosure on is technology, and that's usually where Mercedes makes the biggest waves. A Reddit thread sheds some additional light in that area, specifically with regards to autonomous tech. If the information is accurate, the new S-Class will be the first production vehicle to offer Level 3 autonomous driving. Before you jump into the comments about Audi taking that honor, the automaker abandoned its Level 3 ambitions on the A8 in the spring. The problem isn't the tech per-se, but rather, the legality of telling drivers when they can take hands off the wheel, and eyes off the road.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes S-Class final spy shots

10 Photos

According to the Reddit post, Mercedes-Benz has already considered this. Level 3 on the S-Class will apparently only be available on approved roads in Germany – initially anyway – and only in low-speed traffic-jam situations with heavy traffic. Additionally, other parameters such as weather and construction zones will affect usability. The system reportedly still needs approval, but it's said to be available on S-Class sedans at launch with activation in Germany happening in the spring of 2021.

If that's a sample of the tech we can expect on the new S-Class, the debut should really be something. You can see the debut live on September 2 right here at Motor1.com.