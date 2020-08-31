While we know that a new generation of the Nissan Frontier is on the way for the 2021 model year, the automaker isn't offering any looks at what to expect. Now, a new batch of spy shots finally provides a glimpse at the pickup, including a completely uncamouflaged view of the interior.

Despite the unconcealed interior, the engineers wrap the exterior in quite a bit of swirly camo. From what's visible, the truck takes on chiseled styling with sharp creases and angular lines. It styling somewhat evokes the appearance of the latest Titan. Also, there are no signs of the dual LED strips of running lights from the earlier teaser image.

Inside, the Frontier looks significantly better. Although, the improvements should be obvious since the current pickup dates back to 2005 with a few updates along the way. The material quality seems significantly upgraded with touches like the contrasting stitching between the material on the upper and lower sections of the dashboard.

The center stack includes a new, much larger infotainment screen. Our estimate from looking at it and the items around the display make us think the monitor measures between six and eight inches. The huge, black bezel around the outside hints that Nissan might be preparing an even larger option that would occupy the whole space.

Lower on the stack, there are the HVAC controls with a digital display showing the requested temperature for the dual-zone climate system. To the left, there's a dial for controlling the transfer case with 2WD, 4WD Hi, and 4WD Low settings. A matching dial on the other side is not currently in place.

The lowest row on the stack includes the controls for the heated seats and steering wheel. There are a pair of USB plugs there, too.

The photos don't provide quite as good of a look at the dashboard. Only the edge of the tachometer is visible, and there seems to be a strip of chrome around it.

The 2020 Frontier's new 3.8-liter V6 will carry over to this truck. It currently produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed automatic.

While we know the new Frontier arrives for the 2021 model year, the exact timing of the debut is still a mystery. Late 2020 or early 2021 seems like a possible timeframe.