The original Volkswagen Beetle is often talked about for its cinematic stardom and relatively small size. However, in the latest episode of Ridiculous Rides, YouTuber Barcroft Cars features a father-son duo that scaled up a 1959 Volkswagen Beetle.

While the original vehicle stands at 160.6 inches (4,079 millimeters) long, and 60.6 inches (1,539 millimeters) wide, Richard Tuper and his son Scott magnified just about every component by 40 percent in a rather unorthodox fashion. Instead of spending ages re-creating the body panels through traditional means, they scanned each part and built a digital model.

“My dad and I thought it would be nice if we had a Volkswagen that was comfortable and not feel like you’re going to get run over in traffic,” said Scott.

The end result dwarfs most vehicles on the road while carrying the cute and cuddly aesthetic associated with the Beetle. As it turns out, they wanted to make the vehicle 50 percent bigger, but pesky road laws kept the project down to 40.

If they haven’t left already, purists should look away as the big Bug stands on the chassis of a Dodge truck to handle the extra weight. The 5.7-liter V8 from the Ram remains attached. Powertrain aside, another possible tiff lies with the vehicle’s faux clutch pedal and shifter; they aren’t functional pieces and only serve the purpose of advancing the classic aesthetic.

Semantics aside, the new car features all of the creature comforts you could expect from any modern automobile: power steering, air conditioning, heated and ventilated seats, and power windows and door locks. As if Doug Demuro wouldn’t already be frothing over the weird details already, the vehicle features the gauge cluster from the original Dodge truck which is hidden under the dash until you start the engine.

Many have offered to purchase the project, but Scott has no plans to let it go, as it never fails to put a smile on his face.