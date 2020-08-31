The Kia Stinger is an odd fellow – a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan from a company not known for having sportier ambitions. It’s an enticing package, though one that’s struggled to sell well. Kia updated the model for the 2021 model, revealing the tweaked design earlier this month, though it made subtle changes to the car. A new video from the Motorgraph World YouTube channel takes us up close to those minor changes.

The most noticeable change is at the rear. There’s now a full-width taillight unit paired with a new design for the turn signals – 10 individual LEDs that form a checkered flag pattern. The sportier GT version receives larger exhaust tips, which help enhance the sedan’s sportier appearance. Also new are the wheel designs, which are available in 18- and 19-inch sizes. At the front, Kia updated the headlights with a unique design while modifying the daytime running lights.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Stinger facelift

54 Photos

Inside, there’s a noticeable effort to increase the luxuriousness of the Stinger. The model in the video features quilted leather seats and contrast stitching on the dash, for example. The most significant change is the upgraded infotainment screen on the dash. It’s now 10.25 inches, replacing the old 8.0-inch setup. There are aluminum and faux carbon-fiber trim pieces available for the center console, with 64 selectable colors available for the interior ambient lighting.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Stinger MSRP $ 33,985 MSRP $ 33,985 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The video also touches on the sedan’s powertrains. New for North America is a 2.5-liter unit making 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters) of torque while the larger twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 carries over with a few changes. It gets three extra horsepower for a total of 368 hp (274 kW) thanks to a new electronic variable exhaust valve system, though torque remains unchanged at 376 lb-ft (510 Nm).

The subtle changes may not be enough to help usher the Stinger into its second generation, though. Sales of the sedan haven’t been great, with rumors suggesting there won’t be a follow-up if there isn’t an improvement. Will the 2021 refresh be enough to save it?