The Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG G63 are two very different ways to spend six figures on a performance crossover. The Lambo puts a greater emphasis on speed for the street, whereas the Mercedes can take owners pretty much anywhere off-road that they might want to go. In this clip, we get to see how they compare in several drag races.

Usually, the G63 would have no chance in this race. In stock form, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 577 horsepower (430 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque while weighing 5,842 pounds (2,650 kilograms). In comparison, the Urus has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 650 hp (485 kW) and 627 lb-ft in a vehicle weighing 4,850 pounds (2,200 kilograms).

To even the odds, this G63 has a tune that pushes the output to 700 hp (522 kW) at the wheels. The tweaks include a dark set of dual exhaust tips that are a handsome touch on this black SUV. Even with the power upgrade, the G-Class is still quite heavy and has the aerodynamics of a brick.

In the first race, the Mercedes gets a bad launch, and the Urus rockets away. Naturally, the hosts set up another run to give the G63 another chance. The big, boxy machine gets a better start this time, but it's still no match for the Lamborghini. The Lambo is a car-length or more ahead at the end of the stretch.

Next, the guys give racing from a roll a shot. This should give the G-Class a better chance of scoring a victory because it doesn't have to launch from a stop. The results don't change, though. The Urus still leaves the G63 in the dust and tallies yet another easy win.

There's no doubt that the G-Class can do impressive things, but straight-line acceleration is not its strength.