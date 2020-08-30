Proof that extra horsepower fixes everything.

The Chevy Corvette is a tuner's dream offering customers a competent chassis, robust V8, and affordable stock of possible mods. Texas-based tuner, Hennessey Performance, has taken the art of tuning up another level and offers customers specific tuning packages for their Corvettes with a Hennessey backed warranty. Hennessey is currently working on tuning the new C8 Corvette and wanted to see how their HPE850 C7 Corvette Z06 stacks up against a stock C8 Corvette.
 
First up we have the now-familiar C8 Corvette ready to take of its predecessor and show what a mid-engine layout is capable of. The C8 Corvette is powered by the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 which produces 490 hp (365 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. This stout engine is an evolution of the LT1 found in the previous generation C7 Corvette Stingray. The only transmission available is the 8-speed dual-clutch built by Tremec which gives the C8 a massive performance advantage over the previous C7 Corvette’s auto. Hennessey has been working on building tuning packages for the C8 Corvettes and we expect big power numbers for the new bargain supercar from Detroit.

More Corvette News:

c8 corvette track porsche 911 audi r8 Corvette C8 Nearly As Fast As Audi R8 And Porsche 911 At Hockenheim
corvette c8 z06 three wings 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Getting Three Different Wing Options: Report
chevy corvette z06 9000 rpm 2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine Redlines At 9,000 RPM: Report
video tesla model 3 vs corvette c8 Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race 2020 Chevy Corvette C8: 1/4 Mile Battle

The C7 Corvette Z06 featured in today’s video is no ordinary Corvette, and benefits from Hennessey’s HPE850 package. As the name suggests, this package pumps up the Z06's horsepower from 650 horsepower all the way up to 850 horsepower. This increase in power is achieved thanks to a completely rebuilt cylinder head the increases airflow and replaces things like valve springs, valves, and lifts. There’s also a smaller pulley to increase boost and long tube headers with high flow catalytic converters to allow the engine to breathe more deeply.

When it comes to the final race, it’s clear that an additional 350 horsepower can overcome the superior engineering and drivetrain of the new C8 Corvette. We expect the C8 to have its revenge however, once Hennessey throws an extra couple hundred horses in the C8.

Source: Hennessey Performance