In case you're headed to Utah for some leisurely drive, you need to know that there's a sand trap along Babylon Mill Road. Avoid it at all cost as several victims have already tried and failed – good thing Winder Towing is always there to save the day.

In a family-friendly and harmless YouTube channel called Matt's Off-Road Recovery, Winder Towing documents its recovery missions within Southern Utah. The most recent upload is interesting – seven cars got stuck on the same spot along Babylon Mill Road, including a Tesla Model 3.

Gallery: 1989 Jeep Cherokee

14 Photos

The cars in distress ranged from a Ford Focus to Chevy pickup trucks. It was a disastrous part of the road that's full of soft sand, getting motorists by surprise. The Tesla driver even mentioned that she didn't expect sand to be there (we doubt that, though).

Matt's savior of a machine is a Jeep Cherokee XJ. It is, of course, equipped to conquer these types of terrain, probably with underinflated, purpose-specific tires. The victims aren't equipped with any off-roading tricks and skills as expected.

Matt mentioned that they have been receiving calls from stuck motorists almost every other day for a couple of weeks now, which leads us to question – why is it there in the first place?

Nevertheless, if ever you'll find yourself in the same situation, here's a quick tip. Don't bury the accelerator; the more you try to get out, the more you'll get stuck. Then try to find something that could work as a traction mat to assist your tires. Also try to wet down the sand to make it more compact, giving your tires better traction.

If all else fails, call down a towing service like the guys. We're pretty sure they will be happy to help out, but for a price, of course.