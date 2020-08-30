The third-generation Honda Civic from the mid-'80s is one of my personal favorites, and I actually want to buy one for a project car. Its boxy shape and full rear glass hatch appeal to me a lot, plus the fact that adding body kits to this generation of the Civic doesn't make it look tacky or loud at all. Plenty of room for customization, really, and I may have found a perfect example of it on Bring a Trailer.

There's just one problem, though – it doesn't have an engine under the hood.

Gallery: Mid-Engine 1984 Honda Civic For Sale

24 Photos

Don't worry, it does have an engine but it's found on the second row in place of the rear seats. Yes, folks, this is a mid-engine Civic hatchback from the '80s, and it's up for auction at Bring a Trailer (more images and details there).

The whole conversion to a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive was carried out by Andy Barcheck from Bremerton, Washington between 1987-1992. Since then, the car went through a lot of owners until the most recent one decides to sell it. It's good to see in good shape even after all those years.

To house the 3.2-liter Acura J32A2 V6 engine at the back, a custom-fabricated rear subframe has been added, mounted to a carpeted and insulated compartment. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual, while the fuel tank is relocated in the hood, together with the spare wheel, a toolbox, and a battery.

This is a bonkers build, I must say, and I think I won't need to do anything to upgrade this one-of-a-kind Civic. Well, except for the wheels, perhaps.

If you're as interested as I am, you can place your bid at Bring a Trailer right now, which is currently at $35,520 with six days left. Now, excuse me while I contemplate if I should place a bid right this instant.