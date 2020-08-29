In case you aren't aware, a new Rolls-Royce Ghost is coming and it's set to welcome September of this dreaded year. Ever since it was first teased and officially announced in July, we've seen multiple teasers of the Ghost throughout the month of August – most of them were animations as promised by the British luxury marque.

But Rolls-Royce isn't done yet. Another teaser came out of London – another animation – but this time, bits and pieces of the four-door sedan were shown, though under the concealment of sheer fabric. Here are notable screenshots from the teaser clip, though you can view it in full in the video embedded on top.

Gallery: New Rolls-Royce Teaser Video Screenshots

9 Photos

There are only a few elements confirmed from this latest teaser, though. Apart from the always-present Spirit of Ecstacy, it looks like the DRLs upfront will be two rectangular boxes per headlight cluster, which deviates from the current styling. Not a surprise, and so is the shape of the next-generation luxury saloon.

That's pretty much the only thing you'll get from the teaser, but we know a few things about the upcoming Ghost based on previous releases. First, we know that the new Ghost will have 152 LEDs in the dashboard, which seems to be a new way to implement the popularized starlight headliner.

The new Ghost will also have 220 pounds of sound-deadening materials, which is quite expected from a car of this price point. Lastly, one of the first teasers revealed that it will have a simple suspension setup – though we highly doubt the veracity of that word for the British marque.

As announced, the second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost is set to debut on September 1, 2020. We're still waiting for what Rolls-Royce meant with Post- Opulence – something that the Ghost will carry, according to the automaker.