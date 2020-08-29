Ever since the mid-engine C8 Corvette debuted there’s been talk of its ability to compete with refined sports cars from Europe. In the past, the Corvette offered impressive performance for the money but was ultimately really good for a Corvette. Today we get to see the C8 Corvette on track at the legendary Hockenheim Ring against a Porsche 911 992 Carrera S and an Audi R8 V10 RWD to see if the C8 Corvette is the real deal thanks to the team at Sport Auto.



The V10 powered Audi R8 is a unique combination of raw performance and luxury pairing a raucous V10 with a leather-trimmed interior. The Audi R8 was traditionally offered as an all-wheel-drive car only, but Audi recently added a rear-wheel-drive option which you see on track today. The Audi R8 V10 RWD puts down 532 horsepower (396 kW) and 398 pound-feet (540 nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission mated to a mechanical locking differential. The R8 V10 RWD is 143 pounds (65 kilograms) lighter than the equivalent R8 V10 Quattro Coupe which makes this a nimble track weapon.





Next, we have the all-new Porsche 911 992 Carrera S fitted with the PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Porsche 911 is the yardstick in which all serious sports cars are measured and traditionally the refined competition previous generation Corvettes could never touch. The 992 Carrera S is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 which pumps out 443 horsepower (330 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 nm)of torque which is routed through the superb 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Finally, the C8 Corvette enters the fray with a new mid-engine layout but carries on the tradition of naturally aspirated V8 power thanks to the robust 6.2-liter LT2 engine which puts out an impressive 490 hp (365 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. Power is routed through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission developed by Tremec. Can this combination of modern tech, a mid-engine layout, and classic American V8 power beat out the best of Europe? Let’s find out.



