We've known Carlex Design to make special cars extra special by employing upgraded material quality and tasteful design executions. Last April, we've seen the Polish aftermarket company elevate the Mercedes-AMG G63 by adding a bit of yachting design elements. It was a work of art, and the touch of wood all over the cabin definitely made it outstanding.

This time around, Carlex Design applies the yacht design elements into the Land Rover Defender – and color us impressed.

Gallery: Carlex Design Defender Yachting Edition

10 Photos

Based off on the five-door Land Rover Defender 110, the Yachting Edition of the famous off-roader comes in the same brushed silver finish as its AMG G63 counterpart. The special edition Defender was announced by Carlex Design on its Facebook page, saying that it's a "perfect combination of off-road performance, reliability, and luxury marine style."

The biggest updates in the Defender Yachting Edition are found inside the cabin. There are two choices. The first one is similar to the Merc SUV – white upholstery with a bevy of wood accents. Even the cabin is full of wooden materials, which (we think) goes with the whole yachting vibe that Carlex Design is trying to achieve.

The other cabin color is quite outlandish, we must say. With gold upholstery combined with the brushed silver accent, this one's more of a steampunk styling rather than yachting. But hey, if you dig it, we're not judging.

Carlex Design didn't disclose any information about the Defender Yachting Edition's pricing, but considering the several added elements here, you can expect the price tag to not come cheap. You can always contact the company to make an inquiry – and yes, they're open amid the pandemic.