Trucks are getting smarter. Just look at America's bestseller, the Ford F-150. From a tough workhorse of the past, the half-ton truck has been filled with tech toys that make it an attractive choice for those who value technology and safety features in their hauler. Even more, the F-150 gets a hybrid powertrain option for its latest-generation model.

Another big three has also made its trucks smarter over time. The GMC Sierra has introduced the MultiPro Tailgate in 2018, which revolutionizes the way tailgates are used for various work purposes. This, too, is expected to be added to the Chevy Silverado next year, and it seems like it's not the only feature we should watch out for in GM trucks.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition

6 Photos

According to a report by GM-Trucks, which got the information from its sources with General Motors, the Silverado and the Sierra are getting the Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert in 2022. Of note, this feature is already available in GM SUVs such as the 2021 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade.

If the report turns out to be true, GM trucks would be following what the Ford F-150 owners have been enjoying since 2017.

The GM-Trucks report continues by revealing that the new feature will be under the RPO Code "UKV" and will be called the "Extended Side Blind Zone Alert" or "ESBZA." The website's sources also said that the new feature will be available in 2021 and in the cards as a mid-year update, though a 2022 model year debut is more likely given the delays brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, while GM is following what the F-150 has started, the Blue Oval is also reportedly rolling its own version of the multi-function tailgate.