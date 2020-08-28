The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 should be quite a machine. We already know it will have an engine unlike anything ever used in a production Corvette. However, the Z06 has long been the track-focused model in the lineup, and that means it must have cornering prowess as well as prolific thrust.

Part of that process involves keeping the back wheels firmly planted. A report from Muscle Cars & Trucks offers some inside info as to what that will entail, specifically in the form of three rear wings. Perhaps more importantly, one of them will incorporate active aero features. We’ll talk more about that in a bit.

The standard C8 Stingray already offers a choice of no wing, or a modest Z51 wing (the high-wing option has been dropped). For the Z06, a similar fixed wing will reportedly be offered similar to the Z51 style, serving as the base Z06 wing. The second wing is considerably larger, not quite as big as the wing from the C8.R but certainly in that range. It’s said to have a different shape with a kink in the middle to help with rear visibility. It will likely be the wing you get with the optional Z07 package that should add a bevy of other aero bits and items like carbon fiber wheels.

We’ve already seen GM patents for active aero technology that looks pretty impressive. That brings us to the third Z06 wing, which will allegedly have active adjustments to the wing itself as well as the side flaps. The report doesn’t say what it will look like, but we’d expect something similar to the C8.R that can incorporate moving surfaces. If the GM patent application is any indication of what’s to come, the wing will be just one small element of a comprehensive active aero package that includes wings and vents all around the car, and possibly incorporate active ride height adjustment as well.

We’re expecting to see the C8 Z06 for the 2022 model year, but according to the report, it’s possible the active aero might not be available at launch.