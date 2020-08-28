The Chrysler 300 is the big, aged sedan that refuses to die. The current generation is nearly 10 years old, and its platform has DNA that goes all the way back to 2005. Off-and-on rumors for at least the last two years pegged the 300 for cancellation, and that could well happen. But not today.

A new report from Cars Direct confirms the full-size sedan will return for the 2021 model year. However, Chrysler will only offer two trim levels for the 300, and you won’t find upscale items like wood trim and Nappa leather. That’s because the Limited and 300C versions are cut from the lineup. Fear not, Hemi fans, for you can still get the 5.7-liter V8 as an option on the rear-wheel-drive 300S.

The only other trim is the 300 Touring, available with either rear- or all-wheel-drive and a 3.6-liter V6 under the hood. It’s rated at 292 horsepower (218 kilowatts), and the 300S gets a 300-hp (224-kW) version of the six as the standard mill. Prices are said to only rise slightly, $495 to be exact. However, if you still want some muscle with the highboy sedan, that will cost you considerably more. The V8 option is increasing by $1,000, meaning you’ll pay nearly $43,000 if you want a 300S with Hemi power.

How will buyers respond? The 300 already feels like it’s on borrowed time. Sales for 2019 were down 37 percent, with just 29,213 cars finding homes. It’s also a new car that sits on dealer lots for a long time, with a recent study showing over half of 2019 models are still unsold thus far. It’s the only car in a trio of minivans that fill Chrysler’s lineup, and actually, it’s one of just a few new American sedans still available.

Will the 300 live to see 2022? It’s hard to say, but with dwindling sales and just two trim levels offered for 2021, its future doesn’t look good.