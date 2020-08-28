The package costs $12,750.
Chevrolet has the Colorado ZR2, Toyota has the Tacoma TRD Pro, and Jeep has the Gladiator Rubicon. Even Nissan still offers a tougher Frontier Pro-4X. But the Ford Ranger is one of the few mid-size trucks available in the US that doesn't have a dedicated performance variant. Sure, American buyers now have the choice of three different Performance Packs for their Ranger, but only markets across the Atlantic get the full-blown Ranger Raptor (for now).
Roush, though, wants you to be able to have your truck and off-road it, too. That's why the longtime Ford tuner now offers an upgrade package for the Ranger – with tweaks to the suspension, tuning, and visuals – that promises to make it even more capable off the road. And the Roush Ranger should look good doing it.
Visual updates include things like new fender flares painted in Magnetic Grey, dual LED headlights, custom red tow hooks, Roush "R" puddle lamps, a graphics package – complete with American flag – a Roush's signature grille that looks a lot like the Ranger Raptor's. Buyers can also option an aluminum retractable bed cover if they so choose. The interior, meanwhile, gets new quilted leather seats with "ROUSH" embroidering in the headrests, fitted WeatherTech floor liners, and optional center console and rear vaults for locked, secure storage.
In terms of performance, the Roush Ranger gets Fox shocks and new 18-inch Roush wheels wrapped in 32-inch Grabber AT/X tires. But unfortunately, more power isn't part of the package. The Roush upgrade employs the stock turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, good for a standard 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 newton-meters). But there is a new catback performance exhaust system and stainless steel tips, so at least that factory engine sounds good.
What will all this extra kit cost you? Buyers interested in adding the Roush package will have to shell out $12,750 on top of the price of a new Ford Ranger. With the most affordable 2020 Ranger 4x2 starting at $24,110, the cheapest Roush Ford Ranger would cost $36,860 before options.
