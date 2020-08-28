As it stands in sim racing, the Dirt franchise has recently focused on shaving tenths on real-life World Rally Championship and Rallycross circuits around the world. However, a recent trailer shows that the latest installment has taken a step back and added a new sandbox mode, allowing gamers the ability to craft their own hooning playground.

While the initial Dirt 5 teaser looked like a simple expansion on the previous titles with more cars and tracks, there’s more than meets the eye. With the new creative mode and other content on the way, it looks like the developers at Codemasters are engaging with its Dirt 3 roots of less simulation and more fun. Along with some loud paint schemes and environments, the game appears to boast detailed and dynamic weather effects to enhance your rallying experience.

Players will also be able to share their bespoke courses with the rally sim community, creating an almost endless number of scenarios to tackle. While it’s not uncommon to get burnt out on certain titles without purchasing downloadable content, the sandbox capability of this game is sure to keep racers interested well past the launch date.

Aside from creating your ultimate hoon space, the trailer also showcases other game modes to sharpen gamer skill and add to the fun factor. Towards the end of the video, we saw the makings of a possible vampire mini-game – details remain scarce, but we are sure to find out when the game is released on October 16th of this year.

From early-access gameplay and reviews, it’s clear that this title plays more like an arcade sim rather than precisely recreating the rally driving experience. Sim racing is a hot topic given that some real-life races are being canceled, but the serious world of driving flat out all the time isn’t for everyone. There will always be gamers who simply want to unwind after a long day of work, sit on the couch, grab a gamepad, and unwind after a long day.