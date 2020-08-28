Update: The lap is over, and it was a long one! The video above is available to watch in full.

We've seen many vehicles lapping the Green Hell. Of course, we're talking about the Nurburgring Nordschleife, but this video from Auto Motor and Sport is definitely a first. They are currently driving a tractor around the lengthy loop in what could be the slowest lap in the long history of the course.

As we post this, the tractor is 13 minutes into the lap and is only just past the halfway mark. That's because this beefy Claas Zerion front-cab tractor has a blistering top speed of 33 mph (53 km/h) and it doesn't exactly handle corners very well. It's being driven by racing driver Christian Menzel and we suspect this is the most scenic trip around the course he's ever had. That is, except for the tight corners which are apparently quite terrifying despite the slow speed.

The video at the top of the page is happening as a stream, but once the lap is done it should switch over to a full video. That's good, because while there is a bit of interest and comedic fun here, we would prefer to jump to interesting portions such as the tractor tackling the karoussel. In any case, sit back and enjoy a very weird lap of this historic track.