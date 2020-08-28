The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is already a hardcore coupe, but it's getting an even more track-capable RS version. These spy shots catch the meaner model's development at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

At the front, the RS has a similar fascia as the standard GT4 but tape covers the corners of this one. Given the location, the company might be hiding inlets for brake cooling. The hood gains a pair of NACA ducts. Zooming into the vehicle reveals rivets on the fenders that appear to be holding a piece onto the body, and this could indicate the vehicle having a wider body.

Gallery: Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Spy Photos

18 Photos

Along the side, Porsche adds louvered inlets to the area previously for the side windows behind the doors. Presumably, these openings would vent more air to the engine. The big vent lower on the body carries over from the existing GT4.

At the back, Porsche adds a gooseneck-mounted wing. It's far bigger than the one on the standard GT4. The rest of the tail doesn't appear to be different.

A rumor suggests that the GT4 RS would use a tuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six engine. The output could be as high as 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts), which would be quite potent in this little coupe.

Expect Porsche to accompany the power upgrades with the expected performance improvements. A stiffer suspension, better brakes, and some additional lightweight components would help shave some extra time off of a lap.

Rumors suggest the Cayman GT4 RS might arrive in late 2021 or early 2022. The price would allegedly be around $130,000, in comparison to $100,200 for the standard GT4.