It was at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2011 when the late Sergio Marchionne announced the Grand Wagoneer would make a comeback at the beginning of 2013. It didn’t happen, but FCA reconfirmed the model in January 2017 as part of an investment that would also allow Jeep to introduce a smaller Wagoneer and a pickup truck based on the Wrangler. While the Gladiator has been around for a while, the Wagoneer duo still hasn’t been revealed.

In the past few weeks, Jeep has been kicking its teasing game up a notch to announce the long-awaited arrival of the Grand Wagoneer. It’s finally happening next week when the luxury-oriented large SUV will premiere during an event online alongside the plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler. To our surprise, it turns out the Grand Wagoneer will actually be a concept car.

While this may come as a disappointment, the silver lining is both Wagoneer models are still on track to enter production in the second quarter of 2021. It leads us to believe the concept will be a near-production showcar that will paint an accurate picture of what you’ll find at a Jeep dealer in a little over a year from now.

If you had concerns regarding which of the two Wagoneer versions will premiere on September 3, Jeep’s Facebook Live invitation clearly states we’ll see the bigger of the two SUVs. Judging by what the teasers have been showing, the Grand Wagoneer will play the retro card as far as the grille and badging, while the interior will be far more luxurious than any other Jeep.

There’s more to come from Jeep beyond the two Wagoneer models and the electrified Wrangler as a new three-row SUV will enter production in Q1 2021 and will be positioned between the Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer. Speaking of the Grand Cherokee, the next-generation model is scheduled to hit the assembly line in Q3 2021.

But wait, there’s more. Spy shots have revealed the V8-powered Wrangler is actually coming and we also know from Jeep a sub-Renegade tiny crossover is due in 2022. Meanwhile, a different batch of images taken by spy photographers has shown the Compass is getting ready for a nip and tuck with a tablet-styled infotainment.