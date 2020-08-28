At the end of May, Nissan announced its grand plan to get back into shape financially by cutting down costs and investing in a product overhaul to become more competitive. Known as the “NISSAN NEXT: From A to Z” plan, it’s a four-year program that will last until the end of the 2023 fiscal year, which in Japan runs until March 31, 2024.

As part of the plan, Nissan has promised to roll out a dozen of new vehicles in the next 18 months, but a new report from Auto Express has us worried about the hotly anticipated Z car. While the company has got the ball rolling with new arrivals such as the next-gen Rogue, Ariya electric SUV, and India’s Magnite small crossover, it appears we’ll have to wait a long time for the 370Z successor.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan 400Z Rendering

5 Photos

Contrary to Nissan’s agenda to launch 12 models by the end of 2021, the British magazine claims the 400Z – or whatever it will be called – won’t be unveiled until the end of 2022. It’s allegedly set to hit the market in 2023, which would coincide with the 370Z’s 15th anniversary. The report comes somewhat as a shock seeing as how it was only a month ago when Nissan’s vice-president of global product strategy, Ivan Espinosa, said the car is “very close” to being unveiled.

Granted, we haven’t seen any spy shots of the 400Z whatsoever, which could be a sign a reveal is not happening anytime soon. On the other hand, the next-generation model is not expected to be an all-new vehicle as the consensus is it will be a reskinned 370Z with some hardware changes. This begs the question – why is it taking so long to introduce the car?

There has been an endless string of speculations regarding the future of the Z car, culminating with a potential Nismo version with as much as 400 horsepower from a twin-turbo V6. The 3.0-liter unit is believed to come from the Infiniti Q60 and would be offered in the new 400Z with both manual and automatic transmissions.

When it does eventually arrive, the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4 competitor will have the recently updated Nissan and Z logos. An electrified version is not on the agenda for the time being as Espinosa argues the technology just isn’t ready yet for a sports car.

We've reached out to Nissan for clarification. We will update the article once we hear back.