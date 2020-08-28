August seems to be the month of the Kia Stinger. The Korean grand tourer gets a facelift for the 2021 model year and just recently, a new engine has been announced to be included in its options.

Now, Kia is reportedly pulling all the stops for its halo car. According to incentive bulletins sent to the dealers obtained by CarsDirect, the 2021 Stinger is bound to get hefty discounts that amount up to $7,700. This, of course, depends on how you'll obtain the esteemed four-door liftback.

The discounts for Stinger is just right in time for labor day next month, which comes with several car deals to stimulate vehicle buyers. As reported, Kia is throwing in at least $4,900 in factory lease cash on a 36-month lease for the 2.0-liter turbocharged Stinger model. The range-topping 3.3-liter turbo V6 gets as much as $5,700. Those will opt for a shorter lease term can get up to $6,000 for the base Stinger and $7,700 for the V6.

Buying a 2021 Stinger won't give you many cash perks, though. A choice between a $1,000 cash discount or 0.9 percent financing for 66 months are in order, while APRs for 72 and 84 months are at 1.9 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

With these being said, CarsDirect has found the best option to maximize your savings. You can opt to lease the car for 24 months and then choose to buy the car after. That, of course, will depend on the dealer pricing, so you might need to discuss this option with them to achieve the best option.

These deals will end on September 8. The new 300-horsepower 2.5-liter engine isn't part of the deals yet as it's set to arrive in showrooms by the end of the year.