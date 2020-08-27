Hide press release Show press release



Carat Duchatelet unveils its latest creation based on a Rolls-Royce Wraith converted into a Shooting Brake.



SHOOTING BRAKE HISTORY

The term shooting brake is full of heritage, it originated in

19th century England.

A brake was a big cart without body work used for

training young horses.

In shooting brake, rear passengers were sitting face to

face with their hunting dogs and weapons.

During the 1920’s and 1930’s high end motorcars were

converted into luxurious transport vehicles for aristocrat

hunters.



From the 1950’s the shooting brake turned to bespoke luxurious sports car, mostly two doors coupé, with station wagon

capabilities to enable to transport of firearms and hunting trophy.

In 2019, that heritage will live again thanks to the exclusive SILVER SPECTRE SHOOTING BRAKE.



COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE PATRON, THE DESIGNER NIELS VAN ROIJ AND THE FAMOUS MASTER

COACHBUILDER CARAT DUCHATELET



The design of Silver Specter Shooting Brake is born out of a personal collaboration. Above all, an authentic partnership

between the patron and the Niels van Roij Design & Carat Duchatelet team.

One day, the happy owner of a Rolls-Royce Wraith asked designer Niels van Roij to research a theme for his already

exclusive car. While the shooting brake concept was quickly validated, the choice of the coachbuilder to engineer the

project and hand-build it was a no-brainer: who else than the famous Master Coachbuilder Carat Duchatelet with its 50-

years’ experience in design and production of some of the most exclusive cars on the planet ?

Niels van Roij Design together with Carat Duchatelet team have designed a uniquely bespoke Shooting Brake conversion.



This conversion is based on one of the most luxurious models.

Silver Specter Shooting Brake’s proportions are genuinely striking. The graceful lines were be built by highly Carat

Duchatelet’ skilled craftsmen. The shapes of this design link heritage models with modern design. The voluminous

surfaces and affluent shapes of the body are especially noteworthy. The design features bespoke jewelry all around. For

instance, the handsome, expertly crafted trim piece surrounding the side windows.

This frame honors important historical cars of high-end British brands. It distinguishes Silver Specter Shooting Brake from

the OEM base vehicle and emphasizes her elegance.



WHAT EXCLUSIVITY IS ALL ABOUT: ALWAYS UNIQUE



There are many opportunities for bespoke interior work.

When you commission your personal Silver Specter Shooting

Brake to Carat Duchatelet, your car will be truly uniquely

yours. Completely adapted by Carat Duchatelet to your

lifestyle, wishes, ideas and character: everything is tailormade,

exclusively for you.

One of the most important elements in your Silver Spectre

Shooting Brake comes exclusively from you: your Wish-List.

There is a large variety of options and many possibilities. Your

imagination and inspiration are is the limit!



Carat Duchatelet team of experts are at your service and can conduct detailed dialogs with you and help you turning your

dreams into reality.

Based on sketches, which can follow after possible home visits at your request, your commission will be made into a

personal statement.



The design process is a journey of inspiration, curiosity and creativity. The choices are endless. Ranging from headrest

embroidery, tailor-made marquetry, carbon fiber trim inlays or even crystal inserts to personalized tread plates. You

might opt for color-coded leather hides and one-off exterior colors. Or perhaps you prefer uniquely monogrammed

upholstery, with your family crest.



This exploration can go through the world of art and design. It can lead to distant lands or your favorite places. Soaking up

the character of objects, materials, colors, textures, patterns. All to be translated into an extraordinarily distinctive

design. All enhancements installed will be hand-finished and truly individual. Making sure the design is reflecting you, as

the vehicle’s guardian.



The result is that your car will be carefully hand-crafted and exquisitely produced for you, for you only. It will be one of a

kind motor vehicle.



ONLY SEVEN UNITS, WORLWIDE

With the Silver Specter Shooting Brake, pinnacle of exclusivity is almost reached. You are absolutely sure you won’t cross

the same model in the street. Carat Duchatelet will hand-craft only seven cars for the whole world.



Finally, conversion time production is amazingly short considering the level of exclusivity. We are talking about months

and not years. This is worth. If I may paraphrase Sir Henry Royce: quality is remembered long after waiting time is

forgotten.



For more information, please contact Carat Duchatelet SA –

Benoît Ceulemans – b.ceulemans@caratbyduchatelet.com - Tel: + 32 43 49 55 50 – Mob: +32 475 85 45 40

www.caratduchatelet.com



