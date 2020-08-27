The Porsche 992 Carrera has been around for almost a year now, but the GT3 models remain ripe for an upgrade. Test mules for the duo have been spied at race tracks around the world, but most recently at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

First thing to note: 911 purists can rejoice as the wailing engine note associated with the models lives on. Exact details are still unknown but we’d wager the new model has an updated version of the German automaker’s naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. Who knows how much longer it will stay unboosted, but its great to know that it will live on for at least another generation.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Spy Photos

13 Photos

In the looks department, it appears that Porsche isn’t afraid to leave its mules uncamouflaged. Both vehicles have black paint adorned with an incredible amount of bugs from all of the hard testing miles they have endured.

We also couldn’t help but notice that the goose-neck rear wing on the GT3 is much bigger than its 991 predecessor – It also features the same design as the RSR racecar. Even the tamer Touring model features smaller ducktail spoiler outback which appears to be an active element of the aerodynamic package. At the front end, we also noticed a new aggro front fascia, fitted with scoops and vents to keep the new beast cool under pressure.

We can’t wait for Porsche to put its test-driver Lars kern in the hot seat and see where the 992 models stand next to the 991 GT3’s 7:12 lap around the Green Hell. We’ll have to wait and see what both are like on the road, but things are looking promising on the track.