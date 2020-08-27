It's certainly no secret that a new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is coming. It's probably the worst-kept secret right now from Detroit automakers, especially since the C8.R race car previews its engine. It's a 5.5-liter DOHC V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and an exhaust note unlike any 'Vette you've ever heard. Now, a fresh rumor might explain that sound.

The racing version of the C8 certainly tingles the spine, but according to Motor Trend, the road-going Z06 will reach for the stars with a 9,000-RPM limit. The magazine cites an anonymous source for this news, and frankly, we wouldn't blame you if you were skeptical. That's very exclusive territory for a production engine, associating with hypercars like the Porsche 918 and Ferrari LaFerrari. Could Chevrolet really steer its throaty Corvette into the world of never-ending revs?

This certainly isn't the first rumor we've heard about the C8 Corvette, and not all of them are the same. Prior to its launch, we heard the 'Vette would pack a 4.2-liter V8 and be called Manta Ray. Similarly, we've heard the Z06 would be turbocharged with 800 horsepower. As such, we take this latest rumor with a grain of salt, but it's not without some significant supporting evidence.

We know the Z06 is getting a high-revving, flat-plane-crank V8. Included with this rumor is a power estimate of 625 horsepower, which is close to another Corvette rumor claiming the Z06 would make 650 hp. We know the engine will be naturally aspirated, so it will need some serious revs to make its power. We also know this engine currently makes 500 horsepower in the C8.R, and while we don't have specifics on engine RPM for the racer, it doesn't sound like it's hitting 9,000 RPM in the various C8.R videos we've seen. In other words, there could be room for the V8 to spin faster.

When will the truth be revealed? That's one side of the rumor mill that's still rather quiet. At this point we expect Chevrolet to debut the car sometime next year as a 2022 model.