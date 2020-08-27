Camping enthusiasts in the UK are likely familiar with the Ford Transit Custom Nugget. The conversion is built in conjunction with the camper specialists at Westfalia, and now it’s available in a long-wheelbase configuration. As you can imagine, this adds more space for folks to stretch out but it also adds more creature comforts as well.

The big news with the longer Transit is the addition of a built-in toilet and small folding sink at the back of the van. This obviously makes the full-size camper more self-sufficient for remote getaways where such facilities aren’t available. A privacy screen keeps the area secluded, and the rear sink means the kitchen sink can be reserved for more sanitary uses.

Gallery: Ford Transit Nugget Camper

11 Photos

The Nugget’s L-shaped interior houses a small kitchenette with a dining area. It’s designed to offer some measure of separation between the living, dining, and sleeping areas, the latter of which includes a double bed in the Nugget’s pop-up roof. The long-wheelbase model carries a pair of 11.1-gallon (42-liter) tanks for fresh and waste water, and when parked, the raised roof offers 7.8 feet (2.4 meters) of headroom.

Driving to and from campsites, the extended-wheelbase Transit uses a 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine. With a choice of either 128 or 182 horsepower (95 or 136 kilowatts) it’s not remotely quick, but it wasn’t designed for such things. The tradeoff is exceptional fuel economy, which can reach 52 mpg. Drivers can also choose between an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Transit Passenger Wagon MSRP $ 37,335 MSRP $ 37,335 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

"From weekend getaways to staycation holidays with the whole family, we’re seeing growing demand for the adventure and freedom that campers provide," said Hans Schep, general manager of commercial vehicles for Ford of Europe. "Nugget lets customers enjoy light-filled, spacious living when parked up, and the additional features that come with the longer wheelbase model add to the ‘home-from-home’ experience."

Ford says the long-wheelbase Transit Custom Nugget will be available for ordering at UK dealerships in November, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2021.