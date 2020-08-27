The Honda S660 is a very tantalizing piece of forbidden fruit. It's hard not to be attracted to a tiny, affordable mid-engined roadster, but this machine is exclusive to the Japanese market. To make you want one even more, the tuner Mugen now has a range of new components for the pint-sized sports car.

The pieces include a new front fascia with a sharper look, including a splitter with pointed ends at the bottom. It's not ostentatious but gives the car a more aggressive look. Buyers can also add optional LED fog lights and aero illumination to make the car's face a bit brighter at night.

Side sills run along the body. They include an inlet in the rear fender, but it doesn't appear to be functional for cooling the brakes.

Mugen also offers a piece that entirely replaces the factory rear bumper. It has much sharper creases than the stock section. There's also a diffuser along the bottom edge.

As a further flourish, there is a set of wheels with eight skinny spokes in a dark gray color. They measure 15 inches in diameter in front and 16 inches at the back.

Finally, Mugen lets buyers make the vehicle stiffer with a chassis damper. The company claims that the piece "eliminates unpleasant vibrations and noises, and improves steering stability."

Honda gave the S660 a refresh for 2020 that included subtle styling changes and added body-color A-pillars. The company also added Active Green Pearl and Alabaster Silver Metallic paint colors. Inside, the roadster received heated seats and Alcantara upholstery for the steering wheel and gearshift.

The S660 adheres to Japan's kei car class. This limits the engine size to 660cc and an output of 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts). Power for the little roadster comes from a turbocharged three-cylinder. Buyers can select either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.