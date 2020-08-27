The Buick Encore lineup is about to get smaller for the 2021 model year. According to an ordering guide obtained by CarsDirect, the 2021 Encore range will be trimmed down from four to just two.

The top-spec Sport Touring and Essence will be the ones to get the ax, leaving the Encore range to just the Base and Preferred trims. Good news is, the pricing will remain for the 2021 model year, which will start at $24,195 for the Base trim and will ceiling at $26,215 for the Preferred all-wheel-drive model.

Gallery: 2017 Buick Encore: Review

18 Photos

While this will be all well and good for those shopping for a Buick on a budget, those who want luxurious features that are found on higher-spec variants will have to move on to another closely-related model, the Encore GX.

Of note, the Encore GX differs a lot from the Encore, with the former being the newer and bigger model, bearing the brand's latest design language. The Encore GX debuted in China last year, while the revamped standard Encore will only be available for the People's Republic, leaving the United States with the aging model.

But the biggest advantage to for the older Encore is pricing. The Encore GX ranges from $25,195 to $31,595, which means those who find the standard Encore short in features in size will of course have to pay more to get the Encore GX. Then again, you also get an updated vehicle.

As for the powertrains, the Encore and Encore GX differ a lot from each other. The standard Encore comes with a 1.4-liter turbocharged mill that makes 138 horsepower (103 kiloWatts) and 148 pound-feet (201 Newton-meters) of torque. The 2021 Encore GX, on the other hand, offers two engine choices with output that ranges from 137 hp to 155 hp.